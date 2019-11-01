Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 11% in Danish kroner and by 5% at constant exchange rates (CER) in the first nine months of 2019

  • Sales increased by 9% in Danish kroner and by 5% at CER to DKK 89.6 billion. Sales in International Operations increased by 13% in Danish kroner (11% at CER), driven by growth in all regions. Sales in North America Operations increased by 6% in Danish kroner (decreased by 1% at CER).
  • Sales within Diabetes and obesity increased by 9% to DKK 75.5 billion (6% at CER), driven by Diabetes growing 4% at CER and Obesity growing 50% at CER. Sales within Biopharmaceuticals increased by 8% to DKK 14.1 billion (4% at CER).
  • Sales of Ozempic were DKK 6,872 million and Ozempic thereby reached blockbuster status. Ozempic has now been launched in 24 countries. In the USA, the new-to-brand prescription market share for Ozempic is now 37%, bringing Novo Nordisk's combined GLP-1 new-to-brand prescription market share to 54%.
  • In September 2019, Novo Nordisk received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Rybelsus (semaglutide tablets) for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes and Rybelsus has now been made available in the USA.
  • For the 2019 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 5-6% at CER (previously 4-6% at CER), while operating profit growth is still expected to be 4-6% at CER.
PROFIT AND LOSS9M 20199M 2018Growth
as reported		Growth
at CER*
DKK million
Net sales89,60482,0999%5%
Operating profit40,61036,46511%5%
Net profit30,23430,1310%N/A
Diluted earnings per share (in DKK)12.6812.402%N/A

* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2018)

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are very satisfied with the sales growth for the first nine months of 2019, which was driven by all regions in International Operations and growth across our therapy areas Diabetes, Obesity and Biopharmaceuticals. During the third quarter of 2019, we have reached two very important milestones: the US FDA approval of Rybelsus and the blockbuster status of Ozempic following the successful launch in the USA; two major events that emphasise the strength of our current and future GLP-1 franchise."

On 1 November 2019 at 13.00 CET, corresponding to 8.00 am EDT, a conference call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under 'Investors'.

Financial calendar
20 November 2019Capital Markets Day
05 February 2020Financial statement for 2019

Contacts for further information
Media:
Mette Kruse Danielsen+45 4442 3883mkd@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (USA)+1 609 240 9429kiau@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen+45 3075 9085phak@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer+45 3079 0301jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root+45 3079 4211mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (USA)+1 609 235 2989krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 62 / 2019

Attachment

  • PR191101_Q3_2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a7f9ab58-a568-4961-a26d-fba091d26f3e)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)