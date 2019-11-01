Telia Carrier today announced that it has been recognized yet again at the World Communication Awards (WCA), by winning the 2019 Best Wholesale Operator Award. This is the seventh time Telia Carrier has taken home the award, demonstrating the company's sustained focus on delivering industry-leading services and a first-rate customer experience.

"We are immensely proud of this achievement, especially since delivering exceptional connectivity with premium customer experience is our main proposition," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. "Whilst customer centricity has always been part of our DNA, during recent years we have focused relentlessly on systematic improvements to our processes and tools based directly on customer feedback. I believe this award is testament to our culture of continuous improvement and a fantastic team of people that put service and customer excellence at the forefront of everything we do."

Top-ranked global backbone

For more than two decades, Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 300 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

About The World Communication Awards (WCA)

The World Communication Awards (WCA) were established in 1999 to recognize excellence amongst global telecom operators. The WCA is organized by Total Telecom and their owners Terrapinn.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005041/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Jeannette Bitz, +1.510.599.5499, jbitz@witzcommunications.com