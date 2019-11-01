Karoo Energy Plc - Audited Accounts Update

1 November 2019

Karoo Energy plc

(To be renamed IamFire plc)

("Company")

AUDITED ACCOUNTS UPDATE

The Company advises that the audited accounts are expected to be announced in the week commencing Monday 11 November 2019.

The Company notes that the delay was due to the audit process commencing on 11 October 2019, the day the General Meeting Resolutions and the proposed recapitalisation were approved. With the Resolutions, and accordingly the recapitalisation, being approved, the Company is in a financial position to complete the audit.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

