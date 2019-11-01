Atos International: Communication from Atos' Board of Directors

Paris, November 1, 2019

The Board of Directors of Atos SE met today and in accordance with the press release issued on October 24, 2019, it officially accepted the resignation of Mr. Thierry Breton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atos SE as of October 31, 2019.

Mr. Thierry Breton informed the Board that he wished to fully dedicate his time to the preparation of his appointment as Commissioner representing France in the European Commission and resigned from all his mandates within the Atos Group.

As announced, and in accordance with the succession plan proposed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors intends to separate the offices of Chairman of the Board of Directors and of Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Bertrand Meunier as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atos SE, and Mr. Elie Girard, currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as Chief Executive Officer as of November 1st, 2019.

The Board of Directors unanimously wishes to thank Mr. Thierry Breton for his exceptional contribution, over the 11 years of his term of office as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to Atos' growth and to its transformation into one of the world leaders in the digital industry.

