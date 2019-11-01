Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate change 01-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Travis Perkins plc* *Directorate Change* As part of its Board succession planning process and pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11 Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") makes the following announcement: Ruth Anderson, Non-executive Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nominations and Stay Safe Committees will step down from the Board on 3 March 2020; John Rogers, Non-executive Director and member of the Audit and Nominations Committees, will become Chairman of the Audit Committee with effect from 3 March 2020; and Marianne Culver and Blair Illingworth are appointed to its Board as Non-executive Directors with effect from 1 November 2019, when they will also join the Nominations Committee of the Board. Marianne has extensive executive and board experience in the global distribution and logistics sectors. She has served as Chief, Global Supply Chain with Premier Farnell plc and as Chief Executive (UK & Ireland) of TNT. Marianne was latterly Global President of RS Components, the components trading and distribution division of Electrocomponents plc. Her non-executive career to-date has included membership of the boards of Rexel SA (listed on Euronext Paris), The British Quality Foundation and EDS Corporation. Blair has extensive executive and board experience in the building products sector having been a director of Marshalls plc, Chief Executive of Polypipe plc, and Chief Executive of Tarmac Building Products. He has enjoyed a varied career which includes military service as a commissioned officer in the Royal Marines and roles at the most senior level in public and private companies. He is Chief Executive and a director of Stirling Industries plc. Commenting on the changes to the Board, Stuart Chambers, Chairman of Travis Perkins, said: "2020 marks Ruth's ninth year with the Company as a Non-executive Director. We thank Ruth for her dedicated service to the Company and valuable contribution to the Board since her appointment in 2011, and particularly for her skilled chairing of the Audit Committee for seven of those years. We are delighted to welcome Marianne and Blair to the Travis Perkins team. They bring a broad range of skills and diverse experience, notably in the building products, distribution and logistics sectors." - Ends - Listing Rule 9.6.13: There is no further information to be disclosed in respect of Marianne Culver or Blair Illingworth under paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules. Remuneration Arrangements: As Non-executive Directors, Marianne Culver and Blair Illingworth will each receive an annual fee of GBP58,661. No fee is paid for membership of the Nominations Committee. 25% of their fee will be paid in shares and 75% will be paid in cash. From 3 March 2020, John Rogers will receive an annual fee of GBP17,000 as Chairman of the Audit Committee in addition to his GBP58,661 annual Non-executive Director fee. Non-executive Directors' fees are reviewed annually. Enquiries: Travis Perkins Tulchan Communications Robin Miller David Allchurch +44 (0)1604 683041 +44 (0)20 7353 4200 ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 26476 EQS News ID: 902301 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 01, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)