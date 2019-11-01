C-Rad AB: C-RAD announces changes to the group management team

C-RAD is pleased to announce the new structure of its management team: With immediate effect the management team comprises beside CEO and CFO, the COO as well as the Presidents for the respective regions EIMEA, North America and China.

Håkan Axelsson has been appointed COO and will in this capacity oversee the teams within R&D, Service, Quality and Regulatory Affairs as well as production and supply chain.

Dirk Freynhagen has joined C-RAD in the position as President EIMEA and is therewith responsible for our business in Europe, India, Middle East and Africa.

Kurt Wang is overseeing the business for C-RAD China and Bill Dowd for the region North America.

"I am delighted to announce the new structure." says Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, "The purpose of the change in the management team is to strengthen the business and the strategic focus within the organization and at the same time to consolidate operational matters on senior management level to allow efficient decision making and streamlined implementation."

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

