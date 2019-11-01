Velas' VLX Token To Be Listed on IDAX and EXMO Crypto Exchanges

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / AI-powered blockchain network Velas has announced that its native VLX token will be listed on two established cryptocurrency trading platforms, IDAX and EXMO.

The news comes a little over a month since the Switzerland-based DPoS blockchain first appeared on another major exchange, BW.com.

Founded in 2017, IDAX (International Digital Asset Exchange) is currently the world's 15th largest exchange by trade volume, with offices in both South Korea and Singapore. The platform will offer its users the opportunity to securely buy and sell VLX, with trading pairs including BTC and USDT. Details for those wishing to deposit or purchase VLX tokens are as follows:

Deposit time: November 3, 5:00pm (UTC)

Trade time: November 4, 5:00pm (UTC)

UK-based EXMO exchange, meanwhile, boasts 1.5 million users, having first launched in 2013. VLX will be offered for trading against BTC and deposit and trading details are as follows:

Deposit time: November 4, 5:00pm (UTC)

Trade time: November 5, 5:00pm (UTC)

Users of both exchanges can utilize Velas' native tokens to access services built upon the highly scalable Velas blockchain, whose desktop and web wallets launched in September. Velas uses AI-powered DPoS consensus to ensure high throughput, with transactions-per-second clocking in at 30,000.

Reflecting on the latest listings, Velas CEO Alex Alexandrov said: "We are thrilled to bring VLX to two well-established and versatile digital asset portals. Forging and maintaining ties with crypto exchanges is a necessary part of our evolution, and will bring much-valued liquidity."

About Velas

Founded by CoinPayments CEO Alex Alexandrov, Velas has developed a platform that delivers instant, interoperable transactions and uninterrupted block formation. Velas stands for Virtual Expanding Learning Autonomous System and is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain enabled by artificial intuition. Unparalleled durability and increased tolerance mean that the Velas blockchain is unique within the field of distributed ledger technology, opening up a new era in e-commerce and the global economy.

SOURCE: Velas

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564970/Velas-VLX-Token-To-Be-Listed-on-IDAX-and-EXMO-Crypto-Exchanges