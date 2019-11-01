The mono giant has announced the latest aspect of a strategy to massively increase production capacity which is currently set to cost around $3.32 billion. Longi last week issued $710 million of new convertible bonds for investors.Chinese PV manufacturer Longi Solar has signed an agreement with the city government of Jiaxing to build a 5 GW solar module production line for its high-efficiency products. The Xi'an-based manufacturer will invest RMB2.2 billion ($312 million) in the facility and expects to break ground soon, with the fab set to be up and running next year. With the Zhejiang province ...

