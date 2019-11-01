Technavio has been monitoring the global enterprise performance management application market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.08 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005019/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global enterprise performance management application market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 132-page research report with TOC on "Enterprise Performance Management Application Market Analysis Report by End-users (BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and other end-users), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the growing need to comply with changing regulations. In addition, the use of RPA in enterprise performance management is anticipated to further boost the growth of the enterprise performance management application market.

Many end-user industries are focusing on the adoption of RPA to automate their enterprise processes and operations such as data manipulation. It also expedites business tasks such as the creation of metadata, triggering responses, and data cleansing. Moreover, the automation of such tasks helps in minimizing errors, improving process flows, and eliminating risks. Thus, the use of RPA in enterprise performance management is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Enterprise Performance Management Application Market Companies:

Anaplan Inc.

Anaplan Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers Anaplan for Finance. This solution is used for compiling data across an enterprise and connecting business plans for financial planning. The company is partnering with other companies to automate and simplify core enterprise functions by delivering cloud-based enterprise performance management solutions.

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: Cognitive solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company provides Financial Planning and Analysis solutions.

Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corp. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under the segments, Cloud and license, Hardware, and Services. The company offers Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud solution that comprises of enterprise data management, comprehensive financial close, narrative reporting, and connected planning.

SAP SE

SAP SE is headquartered in Germany and offers products through several business segments including Applications, Technology Services, SAP Business Network, and Customer Experience. The company offers Collaborative Enterprise Planning solution, which is used for aligning and linking all the business plans of an organization.

Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers Integrated Financial Planning. This solution is used in financial processing by connecting data across all plans and budgets. The company is focusing on the expansion of its Wdesk platform with Wdata.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Enterprise Performance Management Application End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other end-users

Enterprise Performance Management Application Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology are:

Patch Management Software Market Global Patch Management Software Market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005019/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com