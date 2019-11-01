Firm also welcomes Aranpreet Randhawa as Special Funds Counsel

International law firm Proskauer announced today the arrival of Kirsten Lapham as a Partner in its market leading Global Private Funds Practice in London.

"Kirsten's arrival marks another key development for our team," said Nigel van Zyl, co-head of the Private Funds Group. "The regulatory landscape for our clients is increasingly complex. Kirsten's extensive asset management experience further deepens our client offering in this area."

Kirsten advises on a variety of financial services regulatory and compliance issues. Her practice has a specific emphasis on the asset management sector, advising on the regulatory issues arising under the AIFMD and MiFID II for a range of EU and indirectly impacted firms outside of the EU. Uniquely, Kirsten also advises on the regulatory issues that impact M&A transactions, representing some of the largest and most well-known alternative investment managers. She joins from Ropes Gray.

Proskauer also welcomes Aranpreet Randhawa as Special Funds Counsel. Aranpreet advises fund managers on a range of matters, including fundraising and fund structuring, spin-outs, co-investments, secondary transactions, end of life restructurings and fund maintenance. She has led on multiple European fundraises of both onshore and offshore buyout, infrastructure and real estate funds. Prior to joining Proskauer, Aranpreet was with Linklaters and Kirkland and Ellis.

"It's been an exciting time at Proskauer over the past few months, with a number of new arrivals to further enhance our global private funds platform," says London Managing Partner Mary Kuusisto. "I'm delighted to welcome both Kirsten and Aranpreet to the team. Their expertise will be of great value to our fund clients."

Proskauer has announced a number of additions to its market-leading Private Funds Practice in recent months including Partners Leith Moghli and Warren Allen, and Special Counsels Brendan Gallen and Katerina Heal. The team has also enjoyed external recognition of late and was voted by the industry as Law Firm of the Year in Fund Structuring at last month's Unquote Private Equity Awards, as well as Law Firm of the Year in Europe for Fund Formation in March by Private Equity International.

Additional information about the Firm can be found at www.proskauer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005074/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Talbott

Proskauer (US)

Media Relations Manager

jtalbott@proskauer.com



Lily Cabianca

Proskauer (UK/Europe)

Communications Manager

lcabianca@proskauer.com