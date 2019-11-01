Sinclair Technologies Launches Transport Communication Solutions for the Public Safety Industry at APCO Canada

AURORA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / ("Sinclair" or "the Company"), a division of Norsat International, and a leading provider of customizable land mobile radio communication solutions, today announced the launch of the next-generation EXCELSIOR Series of whip antennas and MD Series of Mobile Duplexers for public safety applications at APCO Canada 2019.



Sinclair Technologies EXCELSIOR Series and MD Series

The new mobile whip antennas launching at the show include the SW-1482 and SW-1560 VHF models that are compatible with standard NMO magnetic mounts. They feature an enhanced ferrule design with rugged housing material for prolonged durability in the field. The antennas are constructed with new, high-tech material that provides an outstanding operating temperature range from -45 - to +60 ?, allowing their usage in broader applications. Fittings are constructed of stainless steel to inhibit rust and corrosion and are molded into the housing without the use of glue or fasteners to ensure a long-lasting, reliable product, even in harsh environments. These antennas feature:

100% weather-proof design with IP67 rating

Public Safety grade, proven to be unobtrusive and less prone to damage

Robust, sleek design that is aesthetically pleasing for the whole fleet

Recommended for use with NMO magnetic mounts with outstanding pull strength from Sinclair

Sinclair's new line of MD Series mobile duplexers is also being launched at APCO Canada. The MD256 and MD356 models feature six resonators for outstanding performance. These cost-effective duplexers allow bi-directional communication over a standard antenna and are ideal for applications that call for a compact and rugged unit, such as public safety and emergency vehicles where space is constrained.

"Sinclair is pleased to introduce our next-gen transportation communication solutions for the public safety industry. The highly acclaimed Excelsior Series has been upgraded with the new impact-resistant rugged housing to offer the best reliability and performance. On the other hand, The MD Series mobile duplexers are cost-effective compact units that are ideal for mobile applications without compromising performance. They feature low insertion loss for optimal system performance with high isolation to minimize interference, which is exactly what customers are expecting from Sinclair," stated Wee Er, General Manager of Sinclair.

Sinclair is launching these products at the APCO Canada show in Halifax this week at booth #503. These products are available now for order with the first shipments scheduled in Q1 2020. For more information on the EXCELSIOR Series, please visit http://www.sinctech.com/excelsior-series and for more information on the MD Series, visit http://www.sinctech.com/md-series-mobile-duplexer.

About Sinclair

Sinclair Technologies, a division of Norsat International, is a leading designer and manufacturer of antenna and RF signal conditioning products, systems, and coverage solutions. Sinclair products are used extensively in public safety and private industry communication networks. With over 60 years of industry-leading expertise in all aspects of antenna and RF signal conditioning design and manufacturing and a strong focus on R&D, Sinclair continues to expand its industry-leading technical solutions.

