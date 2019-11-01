The Commercial Bank's UK business continues to grow with a further four senior appointments

In a sign of its ongoing commitment to the UK market, Citi has appointed Bill Stanton as head of its UK Commercial Banking business. Reporting to Raymond Gatcliffe, EMEA Head of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB), Bill will be responsible for leading the UK franchise, serving the mid-market corporate segment across a number of industries.

Bill joined Citi in 2004 and for the past four years has led the CCB business in Korea. Prior to this, he was based in New York and led the global sales management strategy for CCB.

Raymond Gatcliffe, EMEA Head, Citi Commercial Bank commented: "I'm delighted to have Bill join our growing Commercial Banking business here in the UK. His appointment and the addition of our four industry heads strengthens the recent investments we have made in the region and indicates our commitment to this important market. Bill is highly regarded within our commercial banking business, and brings with him the experience and dedication we need to continue to build on our UK franchise. We see potential for continued profitable growth in the UK mid-market sector and I look forward to working closely with Bill and team as we focus on continuing to gain market share."

The CCB UK franchise launched in 2017 and has delivered consistently strong growth since inception. To further support its evolution, the business has recently made a number of senior hires to lead on key industry sectors, including Consumer Brands Healthcare, Business Services, Industrials, and Technology, Media Telecoms.

Sarah Briddon has joined to head up the Consumer Brands Healthcare sector, focusing closely on the food drink, retail, beauty, consumer services and the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. Sarah joins from HSBC, and has over 16 years' experience in Commercial Banking, bringing with her significant practical experience in dealing with businesses operating here in the UK and overseas.

Terry Koizou has been appointed as UK Head of Business Services, responsible for leading Citi's strategy across a key sector for the Commercial Bank, which employs over 3.3 million people and contributes 9.5% of UK GDP. Terry has 13 years of commercial banking experience, supporting management teams and providing banking financing solutions to UK mid-corporate clients across a number of sectors, most recently at Lloyd's.

Vineet Vetts has been appointed as head of the Industrials sector, focusing closely on a number of sub-sectors including manufacturing, capital goods, chemicals, aerospace and defence, construction, transport and logistics, power, metals and mining as well as oil and gas. Vineet has over 15 years of corporate banking experience providing global banking coverage to UK mid cap corporates across industry sectors, after having worked as process engineer at Downstream Oil refinery.

Sophie Muir has re-joined CCB as head of the Digital and Technology, Media Telecommunications (TMT) sector. Sophie will focus on digital clients, including fintech companies in the payments space. Previously, she covered TMT clients for larger multinationals at Citi, after which she co-founded a business that originated diligence, structured, and monitored loans for UK SME.

On his appointment and his growing team, Bill Stanton, UK Head, Citi Commercial Bank commented: "It is an exciting time to be joining such a fast-paced business and joining with me a team of experts in their field. We have a clear focus on targeting UK based mid-market companies that are looking to expand globally, and I believe our team here will play a vital role in continuing to drive growth and momentum in this space."

