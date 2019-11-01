Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas Features Partner Ben & Jerry's in First Virtual Restaurant 'Munchie Magic' Opening Nov. 8th in Seattle for at Home Delivery

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPK:BCCI) has announced that it is opening the first Virtual Restaurant which will feature Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Baristas coffee products along with other snacks delivered to homes and businesses. The Virtual Restaurant will initially be available to customers in select regions near Seattle and is expected to expand once scalable processes are established and tested.

Baristas' Virtual Restaurant "Munchie Magic" allows national unified branding without the need for physical locations. All menu items are for delivery only and will be fulfilled by partner distribution locations and delivered by its delivery partners. The program is scheduled to begin rolling out November 8th, 2019 initially in the Seattle, WA area focusing on the "couch moments" when consumers most order desserts and the "craving coffee" periods. The initial launch will help refine the processes and allow for the restaurant to expand into other regions quickly.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "By opening the first Virtual Restaurant location literally in our own backyard we will be able to closely monitor and refine our policies and procedures and adapt quickly to what we learn. We feel that pairing Baristas products with Ben & Jerry's ice cream will hit the sweet spot of our target market and we are very excited about expanding very rapidly to other regions."

Coffee is the number one beverage consumed in America and Ice cream is the top ordered dessert 55% followed by brownies at a distant 28%. The two have long been a favorite pairing. Ben & Jerry's is the No.1 super premium brand in the US and Baristas Coffee is the No.1 brand for white coffee. 86% of consumers in the US utilize home delivery at least once per month and cite convenience as the No.1 factor.

ReelTime Media recently announced that ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) has become the exclusive marketing agency of record and production partner for the Baristas Coffee (OTCPK:BCCI) / Ben & Jerry's partnership agreement with Unilever www.unilever.com and Ice Cream Now developing and implementing a network to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream and Baristas Coffee products to homes and businesses throughout America. To clarify and avoid confusion, ReelTime Medias' exclusive marketing agency of record specifically refers to marketing ordered by Baristas for the purpose of supporting the marketing of the "Munchie Magic" Virtual Restaurant that focuses on home delivery of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other late-night food items. For further clarification, as the "production partner" of the project, as announced, ReelTime Media will handle all aspects of creative and production of a multimedia campaign (specific to this project) that is expected to include advertisements and promotions on TV, radio, print, social media, out of home, and new digital media. In no way shall ReelTime be involved in nor responsible for the "production" of Ben & Jerry's ice cream nor does the agreement contract ReelTime to produce any Ben & Jerry's specific advertisements nor marketing materials.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Unilever: Unilever is a British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company co-headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Rotterdam, Netherlands. Its products include food and beverages, cleaning agents, beauty products, and personal care products. It is Europe's seventh most valuable company.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv

SOURCE: Baristas Coffee Company Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564934/Baristas-Features-Partner-Ben-Jerrys-in-First-Virtual-Restaurant-Munchie-Magic-Opening-Nov-8th-in-Seattle-for-at-Home-Delivery