Stifel Financial Corporation: Stifel Europe Completes Acquisition of MainFirst

Combination Creates Powerful, Full-Service Platform Focused on Pan-European Middle Market

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel Europe"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announced the completion of its previously announced merger with MainFirst Bank AG, an independent European investment bank offering equity brokerage and equity capital markets services to institutions and corporations in key European markets.



"We are excited to welcome the team from MainFirst to Stifel, as this combination represents an important driver of our overall growth strategy," said Eithne O'Leary, President of Stifel Europe. "Our Pan-European platform will deliver superior capabilities and meaningful reach across the continent, with our combined business offering equity research coverage of more than 700 European companies. In addition, we are well-positioned to offer clients uninterrupted advisory, brokerage, and investment banking services together with clearance and settlement of secondary equity and fixed income trades, post-Brexit."

MainFirst is widely recognized for excellence in equity research, ranking as the number one provider of country research in Germany and second in Switzerland, according to the 2019 Extel Survey. MainFirst also adds significant capital raising capabilities to Stifel's already robust equity issuance business. Last year, Stifel ranked as the fourth largest fundraiser on the London Stock Exchange, based on both number (30) and overall value (1.9 billion pounds) of deals. Stifel maintains market-leading positions in several European sectors including Real Estate, Investment Funds, Oil & Gas, and Technology, along with powerful Trans-Atlantic franchises in Heathcare and Financial Services (branded as KBW).

"Today is a remarkable day for our firm," noted Ebrahim Attarzadeh, CEO and Head of Equities at MainFirst. "We share the same passion as the Stifel team for serving European corporates and investors. Not only is joining Stifel a good cultural fit, but it also enables us to expand further into corporate finance and become even more relevant to clients with greater capabilities to serve both sides of the balance sheet."

The combined entity will employ more than 400 professionals, operating out of nine offices in Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, and Zurich.

About Stifel Europe

Stifel Europe is a leading full-service middle-market investment bank based in London. We provide targeted advice across the capital structure to middle-market clients, supported by our U.S. listed parent, Stifel Financial Corp. Corporate broking, equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and mergers & acquisitions practices are all equally critical elements of our overall client service proposition. We anchor our advice in sector teams that have a full understanding of the relevant dynamics. We believe that the full-service offering focused on the middle market and the depth of our relationships in the U.S., enabled by our parentage, are key differentiating aspects of our service offering, across our industry coverage groups.

Stifel CompanyInformation

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this report not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this report are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Material factors and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

