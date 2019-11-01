Claranova is planning to buy out the minority interests in its Internet business for a total of €87.9m in a mixture of cash and equity. On completion, Claranova will own 100% of its Internet business (up from the current c 40% level), and the sellers will own 15.87% of Claranova. In our view, this is a positive move as it gives the company full control over the business while incentivising the new shareholders to continue to contribute to the success of the group.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...