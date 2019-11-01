KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Adds Wall Street Veteran and Seasoned Investor Paul Penney to Advisory Board

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, today announced that it has added Paul Penney, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of RiverForce Partners, a privately held investment and advisory firm focused on emerging growth industries in developed markets, to its Advisory Board.

Penney has more than two decades of investment, equity research, and institutional sales experience, serving in various roles at several leading buy- and sell-side institutions, including Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch, Trust Company of the West (TCW), and most recently, Northland Capital Markets, where he became one of the first U.S.-based sell-side analysts to cover the U.S. cannabis sector. Prior to joining Northland in October 2016, Penney served as a Managing Director and Principal Consultant for the Lang Media Group (LMG), where he held several strategic, operating, and investing roles across a wide range of both private and public retail-, media- and technology-related companies. Prior to LMG, Penney served as a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Cypress Funds (a TCW-related investment firm) and as a founding partner at Compass North Capital, dating back to 2008. Prior to his direct investing industry experience, Penney worked on the institutional sales desks at Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business (Accounting) at Santa Clara University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"Through his previous equity research coverage of KushCo while at Northland and his time following our story ever since, Paul has developed a truly intimate understanding of our business, strategy, and vision, making him an excellent addition to our advisory board," said Nick Kovacevich, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of KushCo. "Since the advisory board was founded nearly a year ago, we have grown tremendously as a company, significantly expanding our suite of offerings, cross-selling our deep customer base further, scaling our revenue, and paving the pathway toward profitability. Now, more than ever, we are heavily focused on not only continuing this remarkable topline growth and operational success, but also converting it into sustainable profitability as we enter the next phase of the company's evolution. We are pleased to have the support, guidance, and mentorship from industry veterans like Paul to help us achieve this objective, and more broadly, to help us realize our vision of powering the global cannabis ecosystem."

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

KushCo Holdings Contact

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

714-539-7653

ir@kushco.com

SOURCE: KushCo Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564951/KushCo-Holdings-Adds-Wall-Street-Veteran-and-Seasoned-Investor-Paul-Penney-to-Advisory-Board