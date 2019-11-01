Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - UMG Media Ltd. (TSXV: ESPT) ("UMG") and Torque Esports Corp. (TSXV: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) ("Torque" or the "Company")are excited to announce their partnership with Yellow Brick Road Casino for their live weekly esports competition. The Lounge with Caesars Sports at Yellow Brick Road Casino, New York's largest sports book, is expanding its amenities for sports fans with the new Madden '20 Tournament, New York's first live weekly esports competition. Tapping into the region's passion for sports and the increasing excitement around esports, Yellow Brick Road Casino will host the event every Wednesday, beginning November 6. Sports fans and egaming enthusiasts will compete for a weekly prizes.

"We have seen first-hand the passion this region has for sports, so we are thrilled to expand our amenities by combining the excitement of gaming with the love of sports," said Oneida Nation Representative and Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. "The Lounge with Caesars Sports has quickly become the area's go-to venue for sports fans, and coupled with its state-of-the-art technology and exceptional fan cave experience, it is the perfect venue for this new esports competition."

"As a leader in casino gaming, we are excited to partner with Yellow Brick Road Casino to bring live weekly esports events to New York," said UMG Media CEO David Antony. "With the Oneida Indian Nation's gaming experience and our expertise in esports, the Madden '20 Tournament at Yellow Brick Road Casino will be an exciting and unique event that will pave the way for even more esports opportunities in the future."

About UMG

UMG Media Ltd. ("UMG") is a premier esports company in North America, offering live gaming entertainment events and online play. UMG provides online and live tournaments as well as the creation and distribution of original esports content.

About Torque

Torque Esports Corp. ("TEC") recently restructured its business and leadership team. Torque now focuses exclusively on two areas - esports racing and esports data provision. With publishing, IP, content, and data expertise in its portfolio, combined with a new board and management team, TEC is ready to lead the rush to profitability in the esports industry.

Torque aims to revolutionize esports racing and the racing gaming genre via its industry-leading gaming studio Eden Games (Lyon, France) which focuses on mobile racing games and its unique motorsport IP, including World's Fastest Gamer (created and managed by wholly-owned subsidiary IDEAS+CARS, Silverstone UK).

Building on the leading position of Stream Hatchet (a Barcelona, Spain-based wholly-owned subsidiary) Torque also provides robust esports data and management information to brands, sponsors, and industry leaders. This data allows the esports industry to monetize the huge number of eyeballs in the gaming and esports space.

For more information about UMG visit www.umggaming.com.

About the Oneida Indian Nation

The Oneida Indian Nation is a federally recognized Indian nation in Central New York. A founding member of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy (also known as the Six Nations or Iroquois Confederacy), the Oneida Indian Nation sided with the Americans in the Revolutionary War and was thanked by Congress and President George Washington for its loyalty and assistance. Today, the Oneida Nation consists of about 1,000 enrolled Members, most of them living in Central New York. The Nation's enterprises, which employ more than 4,750 people, include Turning Stone Resort Casino, Yellow Brick Road Casino, Point Place Casino, Maple Leaf Markets, SavOn Convenience stores, RV Park and three marinas. Proceeds from these enterprises are used to rebuild the Nation's economic base and provide essential services, including housing, health care, and education incentives and programs, to its Members.

About Yellow Brick Road Casino



Owned by the Oneida Indian Nation, Yellow Brick Road Casino is a $20 million, smoke-free, 60,000 square foot gaming venue located in Upstate New York in the Village of Chittenango. Yellow Brick Road Casino features more than 430 Las Vegas-style cash slot machines, an assortment of table games, The Lounge with Caesars Sports, New York's largest sports book, and several casual restaurants and bars, including home-style cooking at Dorothy's Farmhouse, hand-tossed pizza and wings at Wicked Good Pizza and a fierce selection of brews at the country-western Heart and Courage Saloon.

For more information, visit www.YBRCasino.com and follow us on Twitter @YBRCasino

For Further Information

UMG Media Ltd.:

David Antony, CEO, dantony@umggaming.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49338