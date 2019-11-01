IMCD N.V.: IMCD establishes national U.S. footprint as One company with full integration of HORN

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands ( 1 November 2019 ) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announced that it has completed the integration of HORN into its IMCD US operations. HORN was acquired by IMCD in August 2018 and its integration completes the company's transition into one IMCD US organization with dedicated market focus. Operating coast-to-coast, the IMCD US technical sales team offers a robust product portfolio with representation of leading global suppliers.

"With the full integration of HORN, IMCD has created an industry-leading distribution channel, well-positioned for further growth in the U.S.," said Marcus Jordan, President, IMCD Americas. "Operating as one unified team, we provide our suppliers and customers with coast-to-coast coverage and expertise through our enhanced talent pool of market-driven experts. Having complementary values of entrepreneurship, transparency and expertise, IMCD is committed to building on HORN's decades-long reputation of service excellence and expertise."

