Global risk management provider awards customers for their exceptional risk management performance throughout the year at conferences in Hamburg and Boston

riskmethods, a leader in supply chain risk management, announced the winners of the 2019 "Programs of the Year" award at the riskmethods Supply Chain Risk Management Summit in Hamburg and Boston. The awards recognize organizations who exhibit outstanding approaches to supporting their companies' efforts in creating compliant and sustainable supply chains.

This year's North American-based winners include:

Douglas Dynamics, Inc North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment

General Dynamics Mission Systems Global defense company focusing on developing and providing mission critical C4ISR solutions across the land, sea, air, space and cyber domains

"Winning one of this year's Programs of the Year awards is a true testament to our dedication to managing risk," said Jim Klotz, Senior Vice President of Global Sourcing and Supply at Douglas Dynamics. "Supply chain risk management is continuing to become more complex for enterprises of all sizes. We know that monitoring for risk is more important than ever and we are thrilled that our accomplishments have been recognized."

"In today's market environment, it is critical to business success to understand and manage your supply chain risk. Having visibility of not only tier one suppliers, but tiers two and three are paramount to managing your supply chain risk. riskmethods' innovative and open architected solutions provide that visibility to General Dynamics Mission Systems' supply chain team," said Scotty Miller, Vice President of Supply Chain Management at General Dynamics Mission Systems. "Their desire to work with their customers and listen to our challenges has led to world-class risk management for supply chain leaders. It is an honor to receive one of this year's Programs of the Year awards."

European-based winners were also announced at the 2019 riskmethods Supply Chain Risk Management Summit in Hamburg, Germany, last month. They include:

Clariant (Sustainable Supply Chain Award) World leader in specialty chemicals

FMC (Risk Mitigation Strategy Award) Leading provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure

HBK (Business at Risk Assessment Award) Technology and market leader, offering products and services for an extensive range of measurement applications in many industries

Nokia (Supply Chain Visibility Award) Global technology provider who develops and delivers the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing

WABCO (Comprehensive Methodology Award) Leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles

"In today's business landscape, the need for risk management and monitoring is critical to stay ahead of your competitors," said Eugenie Molyneux, Chief Risk Officer of commercial insurance at Zurich Insurance Group and presentation speaker at both conferences. "The winners have truly demonstrated what it means to be a trailblazer in the industry. It is inspiring to learn from their work."

The theme for this year's SCRM Summit was "Unite Inspire," and provided a forum for attendees to learn about and develop the inspirational solutions needed to reduce risk for all businesses. Aside from the awards, the Summit consists of various panel discussions and speakers exploring the supply chain risk issues that unite procurement, supply chain and risk management professionals.

"This year's Summit, both in the U.S. and Germany, provided participants with exceptional learning opportunities to grow their supply chain risk management knowledge and put the practices they learned into action," said Heiko Schwarz, co-founder of riskmethods. "We are inspired by this year's winners to better grow supply chain risk management practices across that globe. Congratulations to all of this year's winners!"

