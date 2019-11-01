Nick Cooney and Lever VC Invest In The Good Spoon Foods

Nick Cooney is the Founder and Managing Partner at Lever VC, a venture capital fund investing in early stage companies in the alternative protein sector. As a global venture capital firm, Lever VC has offices in Hong Kong and the United States, as well as employees in the U.S., Hong Kong, Europe and Israel.

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / Recently, Nick Cooney and Lever VC commenced investment in The Good Spoon Foods, a company focused on gourmet eggless condiments using microalgae, or microscopic seaweed. The Good Spoon's mission is to revolutionize food without cracking an egg or compromising on taste.

Thanks to venture capital seed funding from Nick Cooney and Lever VC, The Good Spoon will be expanding distribution of its line of vegan condiments, including Supernaise, Garlinase, Currynaise, and Spicynaise. The Good Spoon is focused on preserving the earth's fastest dwindling resources without sacrificing taste or quality through the use of microalgae, which is considered to be the best plant-based protein in the world, requiring 50 times less water and energy as the production of beef. Microalgae is highly sustainable to produce, which makes it an attractive alternative to traditional meat consumption, which has been linked to climate change.

Nick Cooney and Lever VC focus solely on funding alternative protein food companies, and the Lever VC team have over a decade of combined experience investing in the alternative protein space. Nick Cooney has made investments in leading companies such as Beyond Meat, Memphis Meats, Alpha Foods, Aleph Farms, Good Catch Foods and many others, companies whose collective value exceeds $8 billion USD.

Prior to founding Lever VC, Nick Cooney was the co-founder and managing trustee of New Crop Capital. He has also co-founded several non-profits with a focus on the alternative protein sector, including the Good Food Institute, which is known as the largest NGO in the sector.

About Nick Cooney

Nick Cooney began his career by launching a healthy food start-up and has remained passionate about the sector since. His extensive work in the food policy sector has been covered by hundreds of media outlets worldwide, including Time, Reuters, USA Today and others. He has also been featured as a lecturer on the topic throughout Europe and the United States. Nick Cooney is also the author of a textbook on alternative protein consumers titled "Veganomics," which delves into detail around why alternative protein sources are in demand, and much more. He has also written other books, including "How To Be Great At Doing Good", and "Change of Heart".

