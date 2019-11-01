CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of Two New Stores in San Antonio, TX

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of two new stores in San Antonio, TX. The franchise congratulates owner William Stoner and his team on the opening of these CPR stores.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair San Antonio Northeast, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/san-antonio-northeast-tx/; to learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair San Antonio Southwest, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/san-antonio-southwest-tx/.

"On behalf of CPR Cell Phone Repair, I would like to congratulate William and welcome him to the network. With years of experience in the mobile device repair industry, we are confident that William and his team will be a valuable asset to the residents of San Antonio," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located in Southern Texas, San Antonio is the seventh most populous city in the United States. With over 20 million annual tourists, there is plenty to see and do in the city. San Antonio is home to The Alamo, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, the Tower of the Americas, and the NBA basketball team, the San Antonio Spurs. Six Fortune 500 have headquarters in San Antonio, as well as four military bases. CPR San Antonio NE is conveniently located in a shopping center on O'Connor Road, while CPR San Antonio SW is along Rayburn Drive.

"My team and I are ecstatic to be a part of the CPR Cell Phone Repair network," said franchisee William Stoner of his new venture. "We pride ourselves on bringing trustworthy and high-quality repair solutions to the residents of San Antonio."

William Stoner and his wife have been residents of San Antonio for over 40 years. When William isn't hard at work, he enjoys golfing and saltwater fishing. To learn more about the services William and his CPR San Antonio Northeast and CPR San Antonio Southwest teams offer, visit the stores or contact them at the details provided below.

Cell Phone Repair San Antonio Northeast is located at:

12140 O'Connor Rd

San Antonio, TX 78233

Please contact the store at 210-788-8373 or via email: repairs@cpr-sanantonione.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/san-antonio-northeast-tx/

Cell Phone Repair San Antonio Southwest is located at:

1132 Rayburn Dr

San Antonio, TX 78221

Please contact the store at 210-787-3607 or via email: repairs@cpr-sanantoniosw.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/san-antonio-southwest-tx/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564974/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-with-the-Opening-of-Two-New-Stores-in-San-Antonio-TX