The global mobile power generation equipment rentals market is poised to grow by USD 4.24 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the demand for emergency power during natural disasters. In addition, the increasing adoption of mobile power plants for rural electrification is anticipated to further boost the growth of the mobile power generation equipment rentals market.

The demand for emergency power during natural disasters will be one of the major drivers in the global mobile power generation equipment rentals market. The severe effects of global warming have resulted in a dramatic increase in unpredicted natural disasters and weather events over the years. Such disasters lead to grid failure that results in power outages in the affected region. These situations increase the demand for mobile power generation systems as they provide emergency power to various facilities. Thus, the growing demand for emergency power due to prepare for natural disasters is expected to drive the growth of the mobile power generation equipment rentals market during the forecast period.

Major Five Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market Companies:

Aggreko Plc

Aggreko Plc owns and operates its business under various segments such as Rental Solutions and Power Solutions. The company provides mobile power solutions by offering generators on rental basis. The offerings of the company include diesel generators ranging from 20 kVA to 1,250 kVA and gas generators of 1,375 kVA.

APR Energy

The key offerings of APR Energy include Genset generators which are scaled for large-capacity projects and Mobile gas turbine power plant which can be scaled up to 500 MW and can be installed in 30-90 days as per customer requirement.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy Transportation, and Financial products. The company offers rental generators ranging from 20 to 2,000 kilowatt-electricity (kWe) of power and mobile power units through its subsidiary Solar Turbines Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. operates its business under five segments, which include Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Electrified Power. The company offers a comprehensive range of generator sets under the Cummins Onan brand. Generators offered by the company are suitable for fire and emergency trucks, utility and telecom fleets, and other specialty vehicles. Also, the company offers rental packages for fully integrated mobile power generation system for prime, backup, or standby/peaking power to its customers. Generators offered by the company have a standard power range of 128 kW-2,750 kW and prime power range of 169 kVA-2,281 kVA.

Siemens AG.

Siemens AG. operates its business under the following segments: Power and Gas; Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives; Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Financial Services. The company's key offerings in the mobile power generation equipment rentals market include SGT-A45 mobile unit and SGT-A05 mobile unit.

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Generator

Turbine

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

