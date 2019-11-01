Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas wins 113 MW order with V150-4.2 MW turbines in Sweden

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 1 November 2019



Vestas has secured an order from Enlight Renewable Energy for the 113 MW wind project Målarberget in Norberg County, Sweden. Vestas has developed a solution to fit the site's wind conditions that includes 27 V150-4.2 MW turbines and a 30-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement to optimise energy production for the lifetime of the project.

With this project, Vestas' surpasses 400 MW order intake for the V150-4.2 MW turbine in Sweden, underlining the variant's strong fit for the Swedish wind energy market. This is Vestas' third order of V150-4.2 MW turbines in the country this year, taking Vestas' total order intake in Sweden over the years past 4.3 GW and further strengthening its market leadership.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Vestas on Enlight's first project in the Nordics. Enlight is expanding in rapid pace with special focus on merchant markets and sees Vestas as a strong player to take part and contribute to this significant growth", says Gilad Yavetz, Enlight CEO.

"This order underlines the V150-4.2 MW turbine's excellent fit with Sweden's wind conditions and our market leading position in Sweden. We are excited to engage in a long-term partnership with Enlight for this project in the Nordic markets, demonstrating our strong experience and track record operating in a merchant environment", says Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President, Sales North & West.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, and the project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020, while commissioning is expected to start in the fourth quarter of the same year.

