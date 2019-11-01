Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2AJ7Y ISIN: CA89901P1071 Ticker-Symbol: TUC 
Tradegate
01.11.19
15:37 Uhr
0,388 Euro
+0,024
+6,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,350
0,388
17:43
0,354
0,374
16:10
TUDOR GOLD
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUDOR GOLD CORP0,388+6,59 %