iPSE-U.S. and Moonlighting Unite to Support and Provide Opportunities for the Independent Gig (1099) Workforce

Partnership aims to provide insurance tools and services for independent 1099 contract workers

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / iPSE-U.S., a not-for-profit organization, and Moonlighting, an on-demand marketplace that helps independent contractors find work has formed a strategic partnership for Independent Worker advocacy initiatives. The partnership aims to provide not only a platform for America's Independent Workers to find their next gig, but a membership that supports their workstyle and lifestyle through insurance programs they wouldn't otherwise have access to as a 1099 worker.

This strategic partnership is expected to help serve growing sectors in the gig workforce industry by providing tools, services, and education to both independent workers and recruiters looking to grow their respective business. iPSE-U.S. and Moonlighting's main goal of this partnership is to help benefit the Independent workforce through every stage of their self-employed journey.

Jeff Tennery, Founder and CEO of Moonlighting, commented: "Moonlighting offers all the tools and services for both Independent Workers and recruiters to grow their respective business through its on-demand mobile marketplace and this partnership with iPSE-U.S. with help strengthen this rapidly growing sector."

Carl Camden, Founder and President of iPSE-U.S., The Association of Independent Workers, commented: "iPSE-U.S. supports this thriving community with access to educational resources to scale your business, financial wellness tools to protect your hard-earned income, and portable benefits that ensure you are covered."

About Moonlighting

Moonlighting is the first mobile, on-demand solution empowering people to earn extra money and get tasks done quickly. Moonlighting creates a virtual marketplace for freelancers and small businesses to hire or be hired directly from mobile devices. Through the Moonlighting platform, users eliminate anonymity by posting jobs and sharing their favorite hires within their trusted social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Moonlighting's groundbreaking "Moonbeam" feature is a real-time hiring grid allowing users to make more intelligent hiring decisions when looking for professionals in local areas. Moonlighting is a privately held, Charlottesville, VA-based company built from the ground up for the gig economy.

About iPSE-U.S.

iPSE-U.S., the Association of Independent Workers, honors America's 52-million Independent Workers -Contractors, Consultants, Freelancers, Self-Employed, Gig Workers, and Small Business Owners - who choose to fearlessly structure their work around their lives. iPSE-U.S. supports these workers with a political voice, industry insights, portable benefit structure, actionable advocacy and an ecosystem of like-minded independent professionals.

