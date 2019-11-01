Technavio has been monitoring the global project logistics market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 32.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period.

Read the 155-page report with TOC on "Project Logistics Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Service (transportation, warehousing, and others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for project logistics from the automotive industry. In addition, the rising adoption of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to boost the growth of project logistics market.

Growing consumer demand for automobiles has compelled automobile manufacturers to increase their production volumes. Major players in the automobile industry are setting up new production plants across the world. The easy availability of cheap labor and raw materials in developing countries such as China and India are attracting investments from automobile manufacturers. With the emergence of new automobile production plants, the demand for project logistics will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Project Logistics Companies:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. owns and operates its business across various segments such as North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company provides project logistics solutions for a variety of CAPEX projects such as the construction of new manufacturing plants, farms, and refineries and the relocation of an existing plant from one location to another.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG owns and operates its business across the Freight Management and Contract Logistics segments. The company offers contract logistics solutions within the freight management portfolio and centralizes sector and transportation procurement expertise.

DB Vertrieb GmbH

DB Vertrieb GmbH owns and operates its business across various segments such as DB Long-Distance, DB Regional, DB Arriva, DB Cargo, DB Schenker, DB Netze Track, DB Netze Stations, DB Netze Energy, and Other. The company provides specialized project logistics services to various industries, including power, water, infrastructure, petrochemical and chemical, heavy industry, and civil construction.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG owns and operates its business across various segments such as Post eCommerce Parcel, Express, Global forwarding, freight, and Supply chain. The company offers project logistics for oversized cargo and multi-supplier projects. DHL Industrial Projects is one of the key product offerings of the company.

DSV AS

DSV AS owns and operates its business across various segments such as Air Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers project transportation and project forwarding services. It also offers a wide range of other services, including cargo analyses, risk evaluation, cost-benefit analyses, pricing and tailor-made solutions, control tower services, material management, and milestone reporting.

Project Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Project Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

