Sharjah, the third largest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been steadily climbing the eco-hospitality and sustainable tourism ladder, becoming a top choice for global travelers looking towards the Middle East in search of an authentic holiday experience inspired by the region's natural terrain and cultural heritage.

At the heart of these developments is the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), which will be pushing its sustainable ecotourism agenda forward at the World Travel Market 2019, November 4-6, in London, UK, by unveiling a selection of its eight luxurious boutique-style projects and eco-destinations, and share latest updates on Sharjah's booming tourism sector.

Visitors and industry experts will be introduced to its 'Sharjah Collection' brand that comprises three distinct eco-destinations: the Kingfisher Lodge, a 5-star tented lodge that meets global sustainable building standards, and nestles in the pristine mangrove ecosystem at Al Qurm Nature Reserve in Kalba. The Al Faya Lodge a restoration project built with sustainable materials who's striking architecture rises out of the dramatic desert landscape of Mleiha, a UNESCO-nominated heritage site. Finally, the Al Badayer Oasis, a castle-style desert resort, which showcases traditional Emirati culture against the backdrop of the sweeping sand dunes of central Sharjah.

Through these three projects, operated and managed by Mysk by Shaza, Shurooq will showcase its vision for developing ecotourism projects that are inspired by the country's rich historic and cultural heritage and designed in a contemporary, stylish setting.

At the Sharjah Pavilion led by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Shurooq will also introduce five unique offerings from Shurooq's leisure portfolio: Al Noor Island where nature, art and culture converge; MleihaArchaeological and Eco-Tourism Project that overlooks a 130,000-year-old site from the Palaeolithic period; the Heart of Sharjah, where visitors can experience the archaeological and historical heritage of the emirate; Al Bait Hotel, the first five-star heritage hotel in the Heart of Sharjah by GHM hotels; and Al Montazah Parks, a leading family entertainment and adventure destination in Sharjah.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Operating Officer, Shurooq, said: "Through the diversified portfolio of projects we are showcasing at WTM 2019 in London, Shurooq aims to promote the potential of ecotourism in conservation of natural and cultural heritage."

Sharjah aims to host 10 million tourists by 2021.

