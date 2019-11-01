The "Romania Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights into Romania's growing broadband market, covering technologies, the major players and market developments. Market analyses are supported by variety of statistics on fixed broadband penetration, as well as subscriber forecasts to 2024.

Romania's broadband market benefits from effective infrastructure-based competition. Broadband platforms include widely accessible cable, micro LANs, DSL, wireless and fibre. The country's fibre sector has become one of the strongest in Europe in recent years, with a rapidly growing share of the fixed-line broadband market by subscriber lines. As a result, the country has one of the highest FttP penetration rates in the region, with almost 70% of connections offering data above 100Mb/s by early 2019.

Increasing broadband take up is fostering the development of Romania's internet society, encompassing e-commerce, e-government and e-health.

Key developments:

Orange Romania begins building its own fibre network;

Vodafone Romania signs fibre network access deal with Telekom Romania;

Five of seven RoNet project stages completed by October 2019;

Majority of fixed broadband connections accessing 100Mb/s or above;

Liberty Global sells UPC Romania unit to Vodafone Group;

Government secures 84 million EU funding to extend broadband to unconnected areas of the country;

Report update includes the regulators market data to December 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Government programs

1.3 Broadband statistics

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Local Area Networks (LANs)

5.2 Fixed wireless

6 Digital economy

6.1 E-government

6.2 E-health

7 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

UPC Romania

RCS&RDS

Telekom Romania

