The "Sweden Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses key aspects of the Swedish mobile market, providing data on network operators and their strategies in a highly competitive environment. The report reviews the key regulatory issues, including MTRs, roaming and licence conditions. It also covers spectrum licences and auctions, as well as developments in technologies including LTE and 5G.

Sweden has a mature mobile market with a high proportion of subscribers on LTE networks. Trials of 5G among MNOs are ongoing, though real developments are expected in 2020 after the regulator makes available spectrum in the 3.4GHz to 3.6GHz range. Services at launch will be among the first offered globally.

Most mobile subscribers make use of mobile broadband, which in many cases is a viable alternative to fixed-line broadband services. Given the capabilities of 5G technologies, mobile broadband is likely to be the main platform for many, particularly in rural areas. This is supported by market competition, which has driven down access pricing.

With the closing down of the analogue network, spectrum in the 900MHz bands has been put to use for mobile services, while spectrum in the 800MHz and 1800MHz bands is also providing MNOs with additional capabilities for their LTE networks. Additional spectrum, particularly in the 450MHz and 700MHz bands, has been made available. The government and regulator are working on strategies to improve broadband services nationally by 2025, and these are largely focussed on the provision of upgraded LTE and 5G technologies.

Key developments:

Ice Group sells its LTE provider Netett Sverige;

Regulator to auction 3.4-3.8GHz licenses in March 2020;

Tele2 and Telia to phase out 3G services by 2025;

Telenor launches tri-band LTE to provide data at up to 450Mb/s;

Telia trials 5G providing up to 900Mb/s;

MNOs launch mobile wallet service joint venture;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

3 Mobile infrastructure

3.1 Analogue

3.2 5G

3.3 4G (LTE)

3.4 3G

3.5 Other infrastructure developments

3.6 M2M

3.7 NB-IoT

4 Mobile voice

5 Mobile data

5.1 Short Message Service (SMS)

5.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

6 Mobile broadband

7 Regulatory issues

7.1 Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

7.2 Roaming

7.3 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

7.4 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

7.5 Network sharing

8 Major mobile operators

8.1 Telia Mobile

8.2 Tele2 Mobile

8.3 Telenor Mobile

8.4 Net4Mobility

8.5 Hutchison 3G Sweden

8.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

8.7 Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)

9 Mobile content and applications

9.1 Location-based services

9.2 Mobile music

9.3 Other developments

9.4 M-payments

10 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Telia Company

Tele2

Hi3G Sweden

Telenor Sweden

Net1

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfb5vl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005432/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900