Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
01.11.19
15:47 Uhr
4,060 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,044
4,136
17:51
4,064
4,104
17:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR4,0600,00 %