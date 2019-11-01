Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) won 'Best Enterprise Partnership' at the recent Global Carrier Awards 2019 hosted by Capacity Media in London. This award recognizes GCX's 12+ years of partnership with one of the world's largest hospitality groups in leveraging new networking technologies to enable digital transformation across its global locations.

"We are truly honored to win the Best Enterprise Partnership award this year especially in a category that celebrates innovation for enterprises. This recognition reinforces our belief that network service providers have to walk the extra mile as the world continues to turn increasingly digital. We look forward to further developing and deploying innovative network solutions with this partner for many years to come," said Bill Barney, CEO of GCX.

GCX currently provides end-to-end CLOUD X WAN consisting of managed hybrid WAN, advanced managed security services, direct Cloud connectivity and professional services to almost 850 properties for this partner outside the US.

"We congratulate GCX on winning this year's Enterprise Partnership award. This enterprise's digital transformation initiative relies heavily upon the global network, cloud connectivity and services of a strategic communications services provider," said Rosalind Irving, CEO of Capacity Media. "GCX has developed a digital vision with its partner with assets all around the globe, helping to drive strategy in a truly innovative way."

Over the past 15 years, the Global Carrier Awards have become a defining accolade in the industry, providing recognition to genuine innovation and service excellence, reflecting the continuing evolution of international carriers.

ABOUT GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications, offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions customized for carriers, enterprises and new media companies. GCX owns the world's largest private undersea cable system spanning more than 68,000 route kms which, seamlessly integrated with Reliance Communications' 200,000 route kms of domestic optic fiber backbone, provides a robust Global Service Delivery Platform. With connections to 40 key business markets worldwide spanning Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East, GCX delivers leading edge next generation Enterprise solutions to more than 160 countries globally across its Cloud Delivery Network. www.globalcloudxchange.com

