Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRAL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 16:17 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.1651 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1036000 CODE: CRAL LN ISIN: LU1435770406

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2019 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)