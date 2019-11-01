

Richard Tsang, Chairman of SPRG (5th Right), joins today's listing ceremony at the HKEX. The campaign for ESR was the 455th IPO Communications Campaign completed by SPRG since its inception.



ESR's Co-founders and Co-CEOs Jeffery Shen and Stuart Gibson strike the ceremonial gong to start new trading. SPRG is delighted to have assisted ESR's HKEX listing, raising HK$12.6 billion, the second largest IPO this year.

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG, ASIA, Nov 1, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG) has completed 7 IPO communications campaigns in 14 trading days, with ESR Cayman Ltd (ESR; SEHK: 1821) listing on the HKEX mainboard earlier today. This marked the 455th IPO project undertaken by the Group since its inception in 1995, a record in the Hong Kong IPO communications services market, speaking volumes to SPRG's leadership in the Hong Kong financial communications industry.Richard Tsang, Chairman of SPRG, said, "Despite the difficult environment we are working in this year, SPRG is still making strides in the financial communications market, handling record new listings campaigns. On top of doing our best to secure new clients, SPRG has remained loyal to its commitment of providing clients with exceptional services, creative ideas and meticulous execution."The Group's success very much owes to an experienced and professional team capable of building close and lasting ties with clients; as such, many IPO clients have continued to become long-term retainer clients. We will continue to push forward our corporate vision, realising ever stronger leadership in the IPO/IR communications market in Hong Kong."About Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG)SPRG is one of the largest public relations networks in Asia Pacific and the largest public relations consultancy in Hong Kong. The Group has more than 320 professionals working from 15 wholly-owned offices and an associate company in Australia, all providing clients with integrated communications services. SPRG has more than 170 listed retainer clients and maintains a highly diversified portfolio of multinational and local financial institutional clients.Since it was founded in 1995, SPRG has proven to be an investor relations and financial communications specialist, and a leader in the IPO communications market in Hong Kong, having completed 455 new listing campaigns to date. Indicative of SPRG's diverse yet exceptional corporate communications capabilities, it advises clients on public, investor, media and government relations, corporate and marketing communications, issues and crisis communications management, event management and digital marketing.SPRG has garnered over 380 prominent awards in the client campaign and agency categories, including "Network/Agency of the Year" titles from The Holmes Report, Campaign/PRWeek, Marketing Magazine, The Stevie and Communications Director; all serving as testament to SPRG's dedication to excellence. With affiliates around the world and PROI Worldwide as partners, SPRG can help clients access 140 cities globally. For more information on SPRG and its services, visit: www.sprg.asiaEnquiries:Strategic Public Relations GroupEveline WANTel: +852 2864 4822Fax: +852 2114 4948Email: eveline.wan@sprg.com.hkWebsite: www.sprg.asiaSource: Strategic Public Relations GroupCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.