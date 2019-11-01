Research from Canada has revealed liquid-like lineshape dynamics in cesium-lead iodide perovskite nanocrystals. The findings could be used to produce cheaper and more efficient perovskite cells, researchers claim.Scientists at Canada's McGill University claim to have observed the behavior of electrons in cesium-lead iodide (CsPbI3) perovskite nanocrystals over femtoseconds, and discovered they exhibit the behaviour of a liquid. Thanks to a multi-dimensional electronic spectrometer developed at the university, observation of the electrons was conducted over extraordinarily short periods of time ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...