OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in October reached 451,300,066 contracts, a 20.5 percent decrease compared to last October. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,728,721 down 4.7 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 444,785,648 contracts in October, down 19.9 percent from 555,628,831 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 402,970,144 contracts, an 18.1 percent decrease from October 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 165,115,166 contracts last month, a 28.5 percent decrease, compared to the October 2018 volume of 230,928,177 contracts. Index options volume was down 34 percent with 41,815,504 contracts in October, with a year to date average daily volume of 1,931,267.

Futures: Futures cleared by OCC was 6,514,418 contracts in October, down 46.6 percent from October 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 314,216 contracts, 25.4 percent lower than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity decreased by 25.4 percent in new loans from October 2018 with 104,033 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 4.73 percent from 2018 with 1,106,839 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in October was $72,401,494,380 a decrease of 11.8 percent compared to last October.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

October 2019

Total

Contract

Volume October 2018

Total

Contract

Volume October

Total

Contract

% Change

vs. 2018 YTD Avg.

Daily

Contract

2019 YTD Avg.

Daily

Contract

2018 2019 Avg.

Daily Contract

Change vs. 2018 Equity Options 402,970,144 492,277,954 -18.1% 17,482,788 18,065,214 -3.2% Index Options 41,815,504 63,350,877 -34.0% 1,931,267 2,211,812 -12.7% Total Options 444,785,648 555,628,831 -19.9% 19,414,055 20,277,026 -4.3% Total Futures 6,514,418 12,204,713 -46.6% 314,216 421,033 -25.4% Total Volume 451,300,066 567,833,544 -20.5% 19,728,271 20,698,059 -4.7%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, and 2018 Clearing House of the Year The Americas by FOW, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

