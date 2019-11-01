The global solar central inverters market is poised to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2019-2023. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global solar central inverters market 2019-2023.

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Solar Central Inverters Market Analysis Report by Application (utility and non-utility), by Geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing demand for energy. In addition, the rising need for clean energy technologies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the solar central inverters market.

The increasing demand for energy will be one of the major drivers in the global solar central inverters market. High use of electricity due to rapid urbanization and industrialization is resulting in the increased need for power across the world. This has paved the way for the development of technologies that can dramatically accelerate access to electricity. The growing demand for energy has resulted in the adoption of clean energy sources such as wind and solar energy. This is also expected to fuel the demand for solar central inverters, over the forecast period.

Major Five Solar Central Inverters Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. owns and operates its business under various segments such as Electrification Products; Robotics and Motion; and Industrial Automation. The company offers PVS800 central inverters, PVS980 central inverters, and PVS980-58BC central inverters

Delta Electronics Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc. operates its business under four segments, which include Power electronics, Automation, Infrastructure, and Others. The company's key offerings include C1000 and C1000_1 central inverter. The peak efficiency offered by these products, designed mainly for commercial applications is 98.84%, and wide DC input voltage range is 520-1,000 V.

Ingeteam Corp. SA

Ingeteam Corp. SA offers INGECON SUN Power U B SERIES (1800 kW/1500 V) and B SERIES (1800 kW/1500 V) which can provide up to 1,800 kVA output power in a single power block. The company's key offerings also include INGECON SUN Power U B SERIES (1275 kW/1000 v) and B SERIES (1275 kW/1000 V). These PV central inverters feature more power per cubic foot, achieving up to 1,275 kW in a PV inverter with a single power block.

SMA Solar Technology AG

SMA Solar Technology AG operates its business under five segments, which include Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The company's key offerings include Sunny Central UP, SUNNY CENTRAL 2200/2475/2500-EV/2750-EV/3000-EV, SUNNY CENTRAL 1850-US/2200-US/2500-EV-US/2750-EV-US/ SUNNY CENTRAL 1000 CP XT, SUNNY CENTRAL 800 CP XT/850CP XT/900CP XT, and SUNNY CENTRAL 500CP XT/630CP XT/720CP XT/760CP XT.

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd. provides a wide range of product offerings SunAccess PV inverters. The company offerings, ranging from 3 kW to 6,800 kW. Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd. products are widely used in plateau, desert, commercial rooftops, and other medium and large-sized PV power generation systems. The models of company's offerings include SG3400/3125/2500HV-20, SG2500U-MV, SG2500HV-20, SG3150/2500U, and SG1250UD/SG1500UD.

Solar Central Inverters Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Utility

Non-utility

Solar Central Inverters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

