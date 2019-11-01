Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, November 1

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc as at 30 September 2019 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brsct-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

1 November 2019

END


