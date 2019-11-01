Alien Metals Limited - Option extended on iron ore projects in the Pilbara

Trading Symbols

Option extended on iron ore projects in the Pilbara, Western Australia

Alien Metals Limited ("Alien" or the "Company"), the AIM quoted mineral exploration and development company, announces that further to its announcement of 20 September 2019 in which it was reported that the Company had entered into an option agreement with Windfield Metals Pty Ltd, the option has been extended by mutual consent and at no additional cost to Alien, until 18 November 2019.

The extension is intended to allow sufficient time for the necessary due diligence and analysis work to be completed before a decision on whether to commit to advancing the projects is taken.

Iron ore samples from the recent field trip have been despatched to the laboratory for full chemical analysis, with results expected end of next week.

Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.