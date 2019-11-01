Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Frankfurt
01.11.19
08:03 Uhr
0,041 Euro
+0,004
+9,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
01.11.2019 | 19:31
(80 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Extension of the CEO mandate

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Extension of the CEO mandate

PR Newswire

London, November 1

NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Press Release 1 November, 2019

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Extension of the CEO mandate

Further to the announcement made on September 30, Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, hereby announces that the incumbent CEO has agreed to extend his term from the previously announced date of 30 September until November 15.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

This Announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Guido MichelottiChief Executive Officer+380 (44) 594 5870
Ben HarberCompany Secretary+44 0207 264 4366
Cantor Fitzgerald EuropeBroker to Cadogan Petroleum plc
David Porter+44 (0) 20 7894 7000

© 2019 PR Newswire