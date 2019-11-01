Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Extension of the CEO mandate

NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Press Release 1 November, 2019

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Extension of the CEO mandate

Further to the announcement made on September 30, Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, hereby announces that the incumbent CEO has agreed to extend his term from the previously announced date of 30 September until November 15.

