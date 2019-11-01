Galapagos NV: Gilead delivers exercise notice to Galapagos for Initial Warrant A to increase ownership to 25.1%

Mechelen, Belgium; 1 November 2019; 21:01 CET - Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company, an affiliate of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), delivered an exercise notice to Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) in order to exercise the Initial Warrant A. The issuance of the resulting shares is expected in the course of next week.



The Initial Warrant A, approved by Galapagos' shareholders on 22 October 2019, entitles Gilead to subscribe for a maximum number of shares that is sufficient to bring the number of shares owned by Gilead and its affiliates to 25.1% of the actually issued and outstanding shares immediately after the issue of the shares that are to be issued upon the exercise of the Initial Warrant A. The Initial Warrant A has a term of one year starting as of 22 October 2019.

As per the terms of the Initial Warrant A, Gilead will subscribe for 2,617,791 new shares at €140.59 per share for a total of €368,035,236.69, bringing Gilead's total ownership to 16,207,477 Galapagos shares, which represents 25.1% of the 64,571,622 shares expected to be outstanding after exercise of the Initial Warrant A.

