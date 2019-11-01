Web Presence: Gia Walsh of Gigi Films showcases a portion of her filmography

Gigi Films co-founder and Zola producer Gia Walsh, from Bronxville, New York, highlights a selection of titles from her filmography

BRONXVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / From The Winning Season to The Art of Getting By, New York-based Gia Walsh, from Bronxville, is fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a film producer. With her latest work, Zola, currently in post-production, Walsh showcases four popular existing titles from her growing filmography, starring the likes of Emma Roberts, Rooney Mara, Freddie Highmore, Sam Rockwell, and many more.



Gia first turns to The Winning Season. "The Winning Season is a comedy centered on a has-been coach who's given a shot at redemption when he's asked to run his local high school's girls' basketball team," explains film producer Walsh, co-founder of Gigi Films, based in New York City, of the popular comedy.



Released almost a decade ago now, The Winning Season was Walsh's first movie and stars Hollywood royalty including Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, Emma Roberts, and Oscar nominee Rooney Mara.



Gia Walsh later produced The Art of Getting By, in 2011, again starring Emma Roberts alongside big names including Freddie Highmore, Alicia Silverstone, and Sasha Spielberg, the daughter of legendary American filmmaker Steven Spielberg and retired actress Kate Capshaw. "The Art of Getting By features George, a lonely and fatalistic teen who's made it all the way to his senior year without ever having done a real day of work," explains Walsh. "George is then befriended by Sally, a popular but complicated girl who recognizes in him a kindred spirit," she adds.

Next, Walsh turns to her 2016 production Burn Country. "After being exiled from Afghanistan, a former war journalist settles in a small town in Northern California," she explains of the critically acclaimed drama starring Oscar winner Melissa Leo, Rachel Brosnahan, Oscar nominee James Franco, and Dominic Rains, who won a Best Actor award at the Tribeca Film Festival, "and takes a job with a local newspaper."Among Gia Walsh's most recent works, meanwhile, is 11:55, which premiered at the LA Film Festival. "Returning to his hometown, U.S. Marine Nelson Sanchez finds himself trapped by the violent past he'd tried to escape," she reveals of the fourth pick from her impressive filmography. Directed by Ari Issler and Ben Snyder, the movie won Audience Favorite Feature at Aspen Filmfest in 2016, and the corresponding audience choice award at RiverRun International Film Festival 2017.Walsh's latest endeavor, Zola-an upcoming drama directed by Janicza Bravo, with a screenplay by Jeremy O. Harris-is currently in post-production. "Starring Taylour Paige, Nicholas Braun, and Riley Keough, the movie sees a stripper named Zola embarks on a wild road trip to Florida," adds Gia, wrapping up.To learn more about independent film producer and Gigi Films co-founder Gia Walsh, visit https://gia-walsh.com/.

