LatinFinance announces winners of 2019 Banks of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance announces the winners of the 2019 Banks of the Year Awards, its annual recognition of excellence in financial services in Latin America and the Caribbean. The awards will be given out Friday evening during LatinFinance's Latin America Banking Leadership Dinner at Mandarin Oriental, Miami.

This year's winning institutions achieved outstanding performance in retail, commercial and investment services in a region that is in constant transformation. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process involving examination of data and in-depth feedback and discussions with market participants.

The 2019 awards include five new categories for Digital Bank of the Year, Digital Transformation of the Year, Wealth Management Bank of the Year, SME Bank of the Year and Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year.

For more information about the selection process and winning institutions, visit www.latinfinance.com/banksoftheyear.

Winning transactions and institutions

Click a winning transaction or institution to read more about it.

Bank of the Year, Bank of the Year Brazil and Bank of the Year ChileSantander

Digital Bank of the YearNubank

Digital Transformation of the YearBradesco

SME Bank of the YearBancolombia

Sustainable Finance Bank of the YearBBVA

Bank of the Year ArgentinaBanco Galicia

Investment Bank of the Year ArgentinaGoldman Sachs

Bank of the Year BoliviaBanco BISA

Investment Bank of the Year Brazil, Investment Bank of the Year Latam and Wealth Management Bank of the YearBTG Pactual

Bank of the Year Caribbean and Bank of the Year Trinidad and TobagoRepublic Bank

Bank of the Year Central America, Bank of the Year Costa Rica and Bank of the Year GuatemalaBAC Credomatic

Investment Bank of the Year ChileJPMorgan

Bank of the Year ColombiaBanco de Bogotá

Investment Bank of the Year Colombia and Investment Bank of the Year MéxicoBank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of the Year Dominican RepublicBanco Popular Dominicano

Bank of the Year EcuadorBanco Pichincha

Bank of the Year El SalvadorBanco Cuscatlán

Bank of the Year HondurasGrupo Financiero Ficohsa

Bank of the Year JamaicaNational Commercial Bank

Bank of the Year MéxicoBanorte

Bank of the Year NicaraguaBanco Lafise Bancentro

Bank of the Year PanamáBanco General

Bank of the Year Paraguay and Bank of the YearUruguayItaú

Bank of the Year Perú Banco de Crédito del Perú

Multilateral Institution of the YearIDB Invest

2020 award nominations

