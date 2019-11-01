LatinFinance announces winners of 2019 Banks of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance announces the winners of the 2019 Banks of the Year Awards, its annual recognition of excellence in financial services in Latin America and the Caribbean. The awards will be given out Friday evening during LatinFinance's Latin America Banking Leadership Dinner at Mandarin Oriental, Miami.
This year's winning institutions achieved outstanding performance in retail, commercial and investment services in a region that is in constant transformation. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process involving examination of data and in-depth feedback and discussions with market participants.
The 2019 awards include five new categories for Digital Bank of the Year, Digital Transformation of the Year, Wealth Management Bank of the Year, SME Bank of the Year and Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year.
For more information about the selection process and winning institutions, visit www.latinfinance.com/banksoftheyear.
Winning transactions and institutions
Click a winning transaction or institution to read more about it.
Bank of the Year, Bank of the Year Brazil and Bank of the Year ChileSantander
Digital Bank of the YearNubank
Digital Transformation of the YearBradesco
SME Bank of the YearBancolombia
Sustainable Finance Bank of the YearBBVA
Bank of the Year ArgentinaBanco Galicia
Investment Bank of the Year ArgentinaGoldman Sachs
Bank of the Year BoliviaBanco BISA
Investment Bank of the Year Brazil, Investment Bank of the Year Latam and Wealth Management Bank of the YearBTG Pactual
Bank of the Year Caribbean and Bank of the Year Trinidad and TobagoRepublic Bank
Bank of the Year Central America, Bank of the Year Costa Rica and Bank of the Year GuatemalaBAC Credomatic
Investment Bank of the Year ChileJPMorgan
Bank of the Year ColombiaBanco de Bogotá
Investment Bank of the Year Colombia and Investment Bank of the Year MéxicoBank of America Merrill Lynch
Bank of the Year Dominican RepublicBanco Popular Dominicano
Bank of the Year EcuadorBanco Pichincha
Bank of the Year El SalvadorBanco Cuscatlán
Bank of the Year HondurasGrupo Financiero Ficohsa
Bank of the Year JamaicaNational Commercial Bank
Bank of the Year MéxicoBanorte
Bank of the Year NicaraguaBanco Lafise Bancentro
Bank of the Year PanamáBanco General
Bank of the Year Paraguay and Bank of the YearUruguayItaú
Bank of the Year Perú Banco de Crédito del Perú
Multilateral Institution of the YearIDB Invest
2020 award nominations
Sign up to be notified when nominations for the 2020 Banks of the Year Awards, Deals of the Year Awards and Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards open at latinfinance.com/awardalerts.
About LatinFinance
LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Drawing on 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.
Media contact:
James Seyfried, james.seyfried@latinfinance.com
LatinFinance Direct Line: +1 305.428.6284
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793852/LatinFinance_Logo.jpg