David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico reveals why Operation Desert Storm began in 1991.

SILVER CITY, NM / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / More than 25 years ago, the United States military had its first considerable conflict with the country of Iraq. When Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait and refused to back down, Operation Desert Storm began. Now, the conflict is commonly known as the Gulf War.

David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico is a US Army Veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm from 1987-1991. He explains key points about the conflict, which started on January 17, 1991.

Desert Storm Operation was infamously short, lasting approximately 100 hours on the ground and 43 days total. Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was in debt to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates after they helped fund his war efforts against Iran. When Hussein demanded they cancel all debts after his victory, both countries refused, and relations deteriorated. In retaliation, Hussein invaded Kuwait and refused to withdraw his troops, ultimately starting Operation Desert Storm.

Before the attack began, 40 countries agreed to a nonbinding alliance against Iraq, including the Soviet Union. The partnership is known as the "Coalition of the willing." Additionally, the US was able to work with regional ally, Saudi Arabia. David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico explains that US forces were stationed in Saudi Arabia, which proved to play an integral part in the operation's success.

The most recent war with Iraq and our ongoing dilemma with ISIS have primarily remained in the spotlight. However, the ripples from Operation Desert Storm are still felt to this day. Out of approximately 697,000 soldiers who participated in the war, 299 lost their lives.

David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico notes that the US is still on good terms with most countries from the Coalition of the Willing. Positive relations with other nations will lead us into a prosperous and bright future.

About David Lougee:

With more than 25 years of experience in education, David Lougee has worked as an administrator, teacher, and coach across the United States. His diverse portfolio makes it easy to recognize his broad skill set, which has led to his success today.

David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico plans to pursue his dream of leading a progressive school district as superintendent, where individualized student achievement and academic success promotes well-rounded and life-long student learners. He firmly believes all students can learn when provided with instruction that meets their individual needs.

In his spare time, David Lougee pursues his passion for the outdoors. He enjoys fly fishing, camping, and traveling with his wife. They share two sons and grandsons.

