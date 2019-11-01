Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to settle US$40,125 in outstanding debt owed to a creditor by issuing 300,000 Common Shares valued at $0.05 per Share. The shares have been issued and the debt has now been extinguished. The shares are subject to a four-month escrow hold period expiring in March 2020.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include; the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; the Bruce and Camping lake projects in Red lake; the Wabunk Bay base metal project in Red Lake and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire the Esperanza gold, copper project located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina.

