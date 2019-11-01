Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or the "Company") reports:

On November 1, 2019, Dr. Elliot Strashin ("Strashin"), purchased through the TSX Venture Exchange, a total of 29,000 common shares of the Company trigging a regulatory requirement to file an Early Warning Report and issue a news release.

Immediately prior to the purchase of securities described above, Strashin owned 12,755,000 common shares, representing an approximately 11.998 per-cent interest in the Company on an undiluted basis. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Strashin and his joint actors own 12,784,000 common shares, representing an approximately 12.02 per-cent interest in the Company on an undiluted basis.

Strashin holds the shares of the Company for investment purposes only. Strashin intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Company, subsequent developments affecting the Company or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Strashin may decide to purchase or sell securities of the Company.

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056.54 hectares in size and located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, in whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego holds a 5-year exploration permit for the property and has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

