The global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is expected to post a CAGR over 34% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005024/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

There is an increase in the number of network attacks such as APTs, man-in-the-middle, and DDoS by hackers and cybercriminals. This is encouraging many enterprises to adopt software-defined perimeter (SDP) because SDP analyzes the incoming traffic and immediately blocks them in case they are malicious in nature. It also automates the process and creates a perimeter for the data center and cloud infrastructure. Thus, the increase in network attacks across the globe will boost the growth of the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30382

As per Technavio, the increase in the use of SDP with blockchain for improving automotive cybersecurity will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market: Increasing Use of SDP with Blockchain for Improving Automotive Cybersecurity

The connected software used in autonomous vehicles is more vulnerable to cyberattacks. This is encouraging many vendors to make strategic alliances to integrate blockchain technology with SDP and use them in autonomous vehicles. The use of SDP in these vehicles provides a secure Internet and in-vehicle links. In addition, the use of blockchain technology along with SDP helps in securing the information that carries the private encryption keys and the status of sensors. Thus, with the growing trend of using SDP with blockchain for improving automotive cybersecurity, the market for software-defined perimeter (SDP) is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing trend of using SDP with blockchain for improving automotive cybersecurity, the emergence of BYOD and rise in the number of strategic alliances are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the existence of government regulations and strict IT security compliance.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005024/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com