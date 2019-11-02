The global sputtering equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing use of piezoelectric MEMS will boost the growth of the sputtering equipment market during the forecast period. Many industries such as automotive, industrial sectors, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and consumer electronics are adopting thin-film piezoelectric MEMS. Piezoelectric MEMS are used in the development of micromachined piezoelectric devices. The growing use of piezoelectric MEMS is driving the demand for sputtering equipment as they are used in the development of MEMS sensors.

As per Technavio, the emerging applications of sputtering equipment, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Sputtering Equipment Market: Emerging Applications of Sputtering Equipment

With the growing demand and adoption of highly efficient coating equipment, the implementation of sputtering equipment is increasing. This is because the sputtering equipment helps manufacturers in boosting the production efficiency of their products by speeding up the coating mechanism. As a result, the sputtering equipment is extensively used in architectural glasses, cosmetic, and aerospace and defense industries. Thus, with the increasing application of sputtering equipment, the market for sputtering equipment is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the emerging applications of sputtering equipment, the growth through strategic collaborations and acquisitions and growing investments in data centers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Sputtering Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global sputtering equipment market by application segmentation (semiconductor, solar energy, display, data storage, and others) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of a large number of OEMs and the growing adoption of sputtering equipment for manufacturing semiconductor devices.

