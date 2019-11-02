Chidi Topaz Olujie: Spreading Effective Activism via Social Media

UMUAHIA, ABIA, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2019 /Chidi Topaz Olujie is a famous philanthropist and an educator who is also an advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities based in Nigeria. He currently serves as the National Secretary of the Nigerian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) and also as the national coordinator of the Coalition of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Chidi Topaz Olujie, suffered from permanent deafness when he was two. He had been misdiagnosed with malaria when he was suffering from mumps. Because of this, he had to fight a lot of complications that resulted in permanent deafness. However, he refused to let his disability hinder his progress. He had his Bachelor's and then a Master's Degree in Special Education from the University Of Ibadan, Nigeria. He enrolled himself in a Doctor of Education Degree in Special Education. He now is a blogger, special educator, and also a businessman. He has also run a campaign for the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party.

His goal is to highlight the Chidi Topaz Olujie Foundation (CTO Foundation) via social media so that he can raise awareness for the utter need for education within the people who have any disabilities. He especially wants to create awareness within Nigerian cultural-politics.

Core Objectives of CTO Foundation:

- To provide humanitarian services and monetary aid in times of calamities and whenever needed.

- To promote charity, advance moral education, and general welfare of the people and masses.

- To help orphaned, needy, and other less privileged children for their subsistence, shelter, and medical care by establishing social welfare institutions engaged in promoting these specific objectives.

- To render assistance in the area of education for the advancement of persons with disability through scholarship aids, assist in the provision of funds to enable them to register and partake in examination & other certification

- To assist in Manpower and training of the vulnerable Individuals and Person's with Disability through the establishment of vocational centers for necessary skills acquisition. Provide support to small and medium-sized businesses (SME) through the establishment of a microfinance scheme

Why is Chidi Topaz Olujie Widely Loved?

Chidi Topaz Olujie stands out in his message from various other activists because of the way he has approached the cause he is working for. The reason why Olujie has experienced success is that he has sought-right people for this. These people are the ones who share his ideology and believe in it. This way he has been able to reach across the cultural divides and thus find the common cause. This has made the people believe that change is doable and therefore accept the change. His personal experience with various levels of education has given him a good understanding as to what he wants to achieve and what people with disabilities face in day-to-day life. Because of this, he has created positive vibes amongst the common public about himself and his cause.

Praises for Chidi Topaz Olujie

American bloggers, activists, and disability rights advocates have saluted and paid tributes to Chidi Topaz Olujie for the work he is doing. Praises have poured in for the generosity and empathy he has for the Deaf causes. He has been openly applauded for the incredible work he has been doing for years for the Nigerian disabled community. Fellow writers and activists who are based in America now want him to bring this cause with equal dedication and energy in the USA.

Chidi Topaz Olujies compassionate and selfless attitude is what has made him so popular. He has been described as an individual who has defied "great personal odds to serve humanity beyond their individual endeavors" and also one of the world's "no-complainer" by medium.com. Chidi Topaz Olujie has been awarded by Deaf Teachers' Association of Nigeria (DTAN) and has also received an induction in Main Organizing Committee.

Chidi Topaz Olujie is someone who is an excellent example of an individual who has used social media and online platforms to highlight humanitarian and human rights issues. He has successfully brought awareness amongst people who are majorly unaware of deafness and have misconceptions about the same.

