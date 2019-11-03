Budian Marketing: China Country Theme Cultural and Creative Park Lands the Times Square of the United States to Deliver Cultural Business Cards to the World

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2019 / On November 2nd 2019, local time, an advertisement from China's Niba Courtyard Country Theme Cultural and Creative Park called "World's Times Square, China's Niba Courtyard" was screened on the Nasdaq main screen in Times Square, New York, USA. It is reported that this is the first time that China's vigorously developed "Rural Revitalization" and "Beautiful countryside" industries have displayed their mien on the world stage. Tourists from all over the world took this opportunity to learn about China's rural culture and the progress of China's times.

We got in touch with the person in charge of the Niba Courtyard, and he told us that "The establishment of Niba Courtyard Country Theme Cultural and Creative Park complies with the era theme of the rural revitalization and development in China, and marks the constant pursuit and yearning for the good life Chinese rural people. This time we put the advertisement of Niba Courtyard in New York Times Square in order to show the Chinese rural cultural image, enhance the international popularity and reputation, and invite friends from all over the world to come to China and to visit Niba Courtyard Country Theme Cultural and Creative Experience Park in Ande street, Pidu district.

The debut of the Niba Courtyard Country Theme Cultural and Creative Experience Park in the Times Square Nasdaq has received enthusiastic attention from people of all walks of life around the world. Hundreds of American media outlets are very concerned about this and reported on this, expressing their warm welcome to the emergence of the Niba Courtyard Country Theme Cultural and Creative Experience Park. The appearance of Niba Courtyard is a good opportunity for people in New York and the world to increase their understanding of Chinese traditional culture. Many Americans said that the traditional Chinese culture is profound, and the Niba Courtyard has built a bridge of understanding. They're looking forward to the exchange between the representatives of traditional culture development from China and the world culture, and looking forward to heading for Niba Courtyard and experiencing Chinese culture personally.

Contacts

China's Niba Courtyard Country Theme Cultural and Creative Park

Name: Kunpeng Deng

E-mail: 576401658@qq.com

SOURCE: China's Niba Courtyard Country Theme Cultural and Creative Park

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565134/China-Country-Theme-Cultural-and-Creative-Park-Lands-the-Times-Square-of-the-United-States-to-Deliver-Cultural-Business-Cards-to-the-World