Hengxing Gold (02303.HK) voluntary announcement continued efforts in the third quarter of 2019, the Group is commencing discussions on one of the projects that is currently controlled by an independent overseas third party (the "Independent Third Party") and under the pre-construction stage. A potential acquisition ("Potential Acquisition") of the project is subject to final due diligence results and further discussions with the Independent Third Party.. If the Potential Acquisition materialises, it may constitute a notifiable transaction on the part of the Company, and further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company will update shareholders and possible investors from time to time on the status of production, technical upgrade and exploration progress.

November 03, 2019 21:50 ET (02:50 GMT)